Country Club Mall in LaVale will be sold at auction in November after its owner quit paying on its mortgage 5 months ago.
Owner Gumberg Asset Management Corp. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., last paid on the mall’s commercial note in May.
Auctioneer Ten-X said $21.9 million is owed on an original note of $26.2 million. The property does not include the Wal-Mart site.
Opened in 1981, Country Club Mall has lost its 3 anchor stores, BonTon, Sears and JCPenney, in the last 2 years.
The average West Virginia gas price fell 1 cent a gallon last week to $2.18 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The price is 2.6 cents lower than a month ago and 36.1 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 1.1 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.16 Sunday. The national average is down 1.8 cents from a month ago and 47.2 cents form a year ago.
