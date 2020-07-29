The company that owns Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races has announced that hundreds of furloughs will probably become permanent, despite its earlier hopes to bring those workers back.
That would affect about 540 of the casino’s 1,300 workforce.
The jobs may be eliminated Aug. 1, although parent company Penn National has said it will continue healthcare and pharmaceutical benefits for the workers until the end of that month.
“I’m not surprised by it,” said Annette Gavin Bates, chief executive of the Jefferson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, speaking on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
“I am very impressed by Penn’s continuing commitment to their employees’ (health insurance), which I think is stellar.”
Bates noted that the casino had to cut loose all its employees during the shutdown this spring. So, it is at least able to retain a significant portion of its workforce.
She suggested such adjustments are common for businesses as they determine how to go on during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think they’re just like everybody else. They employ so many people, but they’re not different than any other business model and just trying to figure out how to navigate this,” she said.
