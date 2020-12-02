Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is underway until Dec. 15.
This year, the WV Navigator program has revamped how it helps people across the state with the free enrollment assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped in-person office hours and travel to walk-in enrollment events.
Instead, the program has launched secure, private virtual assistance for anyone who has questions about health insurance options or would like free enrollment assistance.
Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator, says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options and may choose the wrong type of plan for their family.
“This time of year, people are bombarded with ads for health insurance. Some are legitimate, but some are not,” he said. “We are grant-funded, so we have no profit motive, and our only goal is to help people find the best, most affordable plan for them.”
In past years, people could receive 1-on-1 assistance in offices around the state.
“This year, we wanted to make sure we could still help people as much as possible,” Smith said, “so we are offering help on the telephone and through virtual platforms like Zoom.”
Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, 8 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health-care coverage.
For those that are already enrolled in Marketplace health insurance, new plans and prices are available. Those with current Marketplace coverage should pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan by Dec. 15 to prevent a lapse in coverage.
Anyone in West Virginia can call 304-356-5834 now to reserve an appointment. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option that will allow callers to see their application completed in real-time.
There is no charge for enrollment assistance. More information is available at www.wvnavigator.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.