The biggest decision I will have to make this year doesn’t have anything to do with COVID-19, a mask, a vaccine, social distancing or living out the hermit life I have created for myself the past few years. You could say I am a social-distancing expert.
It is time for an upgrade to the vehicle. Honestly, it has been time for a while, but I have been taking my time racking my brain trying to figure out what I want to drive for the next 5-plus years.
I do know one thing and that is my next vehicle will not be a newer model of what I have now. Nope. Been there, done that, as us Gen X-ers often say.
My current vehicle has served its purpose, and then some. It took me from Pennsylvania to Kentucky (or is that Pennsyltucky?) to Texas and back to Pennsylvania and to the “Wild and Wonderful” mountains and valleys of Hampshire County.
There are plenty of memories packed into that ride. Some pleasant, some not-so-pleasant.
It was a joy cruising to such exotic places as Santa Claus, Ind.; Nashville, Tenn.; Dallas and Austin, Texas; and Texarkana, situated along the Texas-Arkansas border. Toss in downtown Pittsburgh and the places around Hampshire County, I would say I have been fortunate enough to experience a great deal of the eastern half of the country.
It wasn’t a joy as costly repairs dominated my checkbook the past couple of years, but it was important to keep it humming down the roadway.
It also wasn’t a joy as I slid clockwise and counter-clockwise on the highway in an ice storm into oncoming traffic at 50 mph. That is just another reason I do not like winter as much as I do the seasons where the sun is warm.
So, you would think car shopping would be a joy, right?
Not so much.
For the longest time I have been stumped as to what I want to get next. That is when I realized the number of choices we have nowadays and how that decision is more complex than it appears. Plus, I have picked the brains of my friends with the vehicles they own, and, well, it has been a mixed bag of advice on what to buy and what not to buy.
Should I get an off-road, 4-wheel-drive vehicle? How about a sturdy truck? How about a sports car? Would a family car be an option?
This is one decision that has not been easy to make up to this point.
The choices available today are just plain astronomical. You have the major car dealers to pick from. Then you have a model to choose. Then you get to choose what version of that model you want. It is dizzying sometimes and makes for an even more complex decision.
One thing is for sure though. Life definitely used to be less complicated when the only option was going outside, hopping on your bicycle and pedaling to your destination.
Hey … I might be on to something there.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher of the Hampshire Review. Contact him at 304-822-3871 or email brent@hampshirereview.com.
