1CHARLESTON — All West Virginia voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in the November general election due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mac Warner said last week.
Warner said in a statement that voters can apply for an absentee ballot using the “illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined’’ as the excuse for completing the application.
“West Virginia voters should never have to choose between their health and their right to vote,’’ Warner said. “Let me be very clear. Any voter concerned about their health and safety because of COVID-19 will have the option to vote by absentee ballot.’’
Starting Aug. 11, voters will be able to complete an absentee ballot application online. Those without online access can request absentee ballot application forms through their county clerks, who will send them by mail, Warner said.
For the June primary election, officials sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.
Governor extends county’s bar
shutdown order
2MORGANTOWN — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has extended an order that closed all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest order is effective until Aug. 13. The county includes West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus. Students will start moving back into campus residence halls starting Aug. 15 for the fall semester.
Monongalia County has reported at least 900 confirmed virus cases, by far the most in the state, according to state health officials. More than half of the county’s active cases are in the 20 to 29 age group,
Justice initially closed the county’s bars on July 13. He extended the 10-day order on July 23 and again on Saturday.
The order does allow customers to purchase take-out food and drinks from Monongalia County bars. It also allows dining in bar areas of restaurants, hotels and other similar facilities.
Statewide, there have been at least 6,850 confirmed virus cases and 117 deaths, health officials said.
Marshall
University moving more fall classes
remotely
3HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will move more fall semester courses to a remote format than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced the change last week.
“This transition will allow us to continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in our community, further reduce density inside our classroom facilities, and preserve, as much as possible, the important on-campus experience for our freshmen,’’ Gilbert said in a statement.
Gilbert said most sophomores, juniors and seniors will attend classes online that are broadcast live and recorded.
He said freshmen, some graduate students and most professional students can expect a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
Marshall’s fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24. Students can move into residence halls starting Aug. 15.
In Morgantown, West Virginia University has pushed back the start of its semester by one week to Aug. 26 and also is switching some courses to online instruction.
