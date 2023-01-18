SLANESVILLE — Slanesville Elementary School is inviting Hampshire County residents to a dinner and auction on Jan. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Springfield Assembly of God that will benefit Missy Nixon.
Missy is a 51-year-old second-grade teacher who had a stroke earlier this month. She has also been battling Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare autoimmune disease, since October 2022.
Missy’s husband, Rob, is also a teacher at SES but has been unable to work while taking care of his wife.
Missy is suffering from auditory aphasia, impairment in understanding auditory language and communication. The recent stroke has also affected her mobility.
This isn’t the first time the Nixons have had to face this issue; Missy became her father’s primary caregiver after a stroke left him paralyzed on his left side.
Fortunately, Missy’s daughters, Seira Beverage and Cecily Malick, have seen glimpses of progress, and Missy was transported to the Winchester Rehabilitation Center on Saturday.
“(Missy) was very emotional because I know my granddad had a hard time with rehab in not being able to communicate his needs,” Seira posted on Facebook.
The auction at Springfield Assembly of God runs from 5 to 7 p.m. All meal donations and proceeds from the auction will go to the Nixons to help with medical expenses; cash and checks will be the only forms of payment accepted. To follow updates and see auction items, you can join the Facebook group “Missy Nixon’s Benefit Meal and Auction.”
“Rob and Missy are not only invaluable members of our school community, but they are God-loving residents of Hampshire County who have always gone above and beyond to help anyone in need,” SES first-grade teacher and Missy’s friend Miranda Keplinger said.
Miranda said that donations have been pouring in for the auction.
“From chocolate baskets, spa baskets, car care baskets, wreaths, gift cards, a firearm, wooden masterpieces, firewood, HHS apparel and so much more… the thoughtfulness of this amazing community has truly been overwhelming,” Keplinger continued.
Capon Bridge Family Dentistry, Seira’s employer, is holding a gun benefit to help with Missy’s medical expenses. CB Family Dentistry will only sell 1,000 tickets for $10 each for a TIKKA T3 308. Payments can be made via Paypal, Venmo, Judy’s Mobile Homes in Shanks and in person at Capon Bridge Family Dentistry.
Additionally, Miranda set up a GoFundMe account with a total goal of $5,000, of which $1,930 has been reached so far.
“My faith in God’s miracles is what is keeping me strong right now,” Seira said of finding courage during the hardship.
Seira finds strength and optimism in herself in order to keep her parents strong and motivated.
“The outpouring of the community’s support and prayers has kept my family going. We will never be able to repay everyone for all they have done for us,” Seira said.
