We are all wondering when it will be “safe” to visit family and friends. How long do we stay in our homes (with occasional protected forays for groceries) without becoming ill from covid-19 and guess that it is safe to visit a loved one?
Do we stay in isolation until the world reports less than a certain number of cases and deaths per day? And what does it mean when we read that a group of people (soldiers/sailors) had tested positive for covid-19 (without information about their symptoms) and that a month later they again tested positive?
Did they not test positive in between? The information is so confusing and incomplete.
And the sheer numbers become unreal. What does it mean when the U.S. reports over 100,000 deaths in the last 3 months?
What do numbers mean when we read one day that New York is peaking at over 100 deaths a day and then somewhere else read that because the reported deaths have dropped below 100, it is safe to go out again?
In New York City, between March 11 and April 27, over 27,000 deaths from anything were reported. This is 20,900 more than “normal” and, surprising to the officials, means that around 4,200 more people than normal died of non covid-19 infection.
Now the worry is that people aren’t going to doctors and hospitals and will then die of health issues that could perhaps have been treated. And in areas around the world that have slowly lifted restrictions, it seems that the numbers go up again.
It looks like in the US there have been 1.83 million positive tests, 398,000 recovered and 106,000 died. (The numbers change daily; you can find them on the Internet.)
That means that 504,000 didn’t have symptoms and/or are still sick? Confusing.
While 1 in 4 U.S. workers have lost jobs (over March and April) and nearly half of Americans have lost a job or know someone who has and are wondering how to keep going on, the Institute for Policy Studies reports that in March and April, the wealth of the richest increased by 15 percent or $434 billion.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos between them “made” $60 billion of that. Yes, just 2 people. Now of course, once one has a certain amount of money in the bank and/or in stocks, etc, one can’t help making tons more money every day. Poor babies.
So Congress argues about how best to save the economy (and the people?), but do we hear talk about raising taxes on the rich to pay for the stimulus package(s)?
Will our elected officials who work for us allow the banks and corporations to be bailed out instead of sending money to the people who owe those institutions so that they can pay their bills and keep their homes and their families going? Thank goodness for what we got so far!!
And in the middle of all of this we have primary campaigns and elections going on and I am afraid that many people didn’t get their absentee ballots and/or won’t be brave and go vote. The county clerk and office workers are creating a very safe environment, so please — use your voice and vote. And pay attention to your choices and vote with love.
There is still the danger to the environment posed by the lifting of restrictions in some areas regarding recycling, factory pollution, etc. It still matters. We will come out of this in some fashion and we still need our home, our planet to be healthy and keep us alive.
Oh, and I love the stories about the survival of wildlife in areas that have less than normal if any people about. The turtle eggs hatching on beaches, wild animals wandering through towns and the Himalayan Mountains visible from cities that hadn’t seen them in over a generation.
Please be brave, be safe, pay attention, vote and be kind.
