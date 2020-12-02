ROMNEY — The temporary fix is almost in place for the historic barn Romney has acquired from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Workers spent the Thursday and Friday before Thanksgiving stretching heavy-duty tarps over the 8 or 9 holes in the roof of the 90-year-old structure on Depot Street.
“They’re hoping to get the last ones covered this week,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said Monday. “They think just one big tarp will cover the rest.”
Covering the roof is a stopgap measure until spring, at least, to slow deterioration of the massive structure that was once the hub of farming for WVSDB.
The tarps — a type that is used to cover round hay bales — are rated to have a 5-year life span. They were paid for by $2,300 in donations collected over the last month.
That’s when the state finally handed control of the barn to the town, more than a year after the original request went to the State Board of Education.
Built in 1930, the barn was last used for farming purposes in the late 1950s. It has sat unused, except as storage for unwanted WVSDB equipment, since then.
The town doesn’t have any definite plans for how the barn will be used. A pair of meetings have drawn interested parties to work on logistics of preservation and to bounce ideas for its use.
A 3rd meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3) at Town Hall’s council chambers.
Keadle said she hopes to get the Town Council to sign off at its Dec. 14 meeting on forming a steering committee.
“We can determine a mission statement and work out what we want to work toward,” she said.
After the roof is covered, Keadle said, further work will probably wait until spring.
Initial needs determined at the 1st ad hoc meeting included clearing the brush that has grown up against the barn and clearing out its contents, most of which appears to be rubbish.
Repairing the temporarily covered holes will be a high priority for 2021 as well.
