The West Virginia University Flying WV is a recognizable symbol across the state. Whether it is a student participating in WVU Extension’s 4-H, Energy Express or other educational programs, a fan attending a sporting event or a proud alum giving back to their alma mater, people have strong connections to West Virginia’s largest land-grant University and what it represents.
The 2023 WVU Day at the Legislature is an opportunity to celebrate those connections. Faculty, staff, students, volunteers, young people and families were on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the upper rotunda of the Capitol in Charleston to mark the special day.
Visitors of all ages were invited to attend the free event featuring a host of engaging activities in the areas of STEM, law, literacy, outdoor adventure, health care, safety, programming at WVU Jackson’s Mill and more.
Visitors were able to check out the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources’ EcoCar, on display outside the Capitol on Governor’s Drive. Additionally, the Mountaineer mascot was there to greet visitors and guests were able to test their legislative and WVU-related knowledge in themed trivia games.
“WVU is a public and land-grant University, as such it fulfills the Extension mission to serve the people of West Virginia to improve lives and livelihoods. Bringing research, knowledge and resources from the University to West Virginians is critical to that mission,” said Jorge Atiles, dean, WVU Extension and Engagement.
“WVU Day at the Legislature is an opportunity for us to showcase WVU and WVU Extension programs for 4-H youth, families and businesses, as well as providing highlights of WVU Extension’s great work to legislators. And, for our young people, what a tremendous opportunity to learn firsthand about our legislative process and to make personal connections with state leaders.”
