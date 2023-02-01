0201 WVU2.jpg

WVU Day at the Legislature features a host of activities for young people and families, including science, outdoor education, literacy and other educational opportunities.

The West Virginia University Flying WV is a recognizable symbol across the state. Whether it is a student participating in WVU Extension’s 4-H, Energy Express or other educational programs, a fan attending a sporting event or a proud alum giving back to their alma mater, people have strong connections to West Virginia’s largest land-grant University and what it represents.

The 2023 WVU Day at the Legislature is an opportunity to celebrate those connections. Faculty, staff, students, volunteers, young people and families were on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the upper rotunda of the Capitol in Charleston to mark the special day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.