ROMNEY — A contract to draw up plans for a new county ambulance station was awarded and payment of a medical bill for a volunteer injured at the animal shelter was approved at last week’s evening meeting of the Hampshire County Commission.
The Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency’s new ambulance station will be constructed at the corner of Ridge Loop Road and Sunrise Boulevard on Sunrise Summit. It will house the county’s ambulances and offices currently located at the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road.
Bid packets for engineering designs were received from 2 contractors, and Matthew Hott, who will oversee construction, declared both to be highly qualified.
The 1st bid the commissioners opened, from L&W Enterprises from Petersburg, was for $21,800. However, when the 2nd packet, from the Thrasher Group, was opened, no information on costs could be found.
The commission voted to accept the L&W Enterprises bid, noting that since this bid was now public, asking Thrasher for a bottom line at this point would give Thrasher an unfair advantage.
Hott also presented a bid of $50,462 from Glass Services of Cumberland for replacing the doors on the courthouse, which the commissioners voted to accept. He reported that 2 contractors had shown up for a pre-bid meeting, but only 1 bid was received.
The commissioners also agreed, subject to review by the county prosecutor, to pay a $500 medical bill for animal shelter volunteer Elizabeth Saville, who was bitten by a dog in February 2020 while volunteering at the center.
Saville was taken to Morgantown for a procedure and spent 59 days in a coma, incurring $1.8 million in medical bills covered by her insurance. She asked for payment of “$500 and change” to cover a remaining bill for less than $700, the rest of which she was told could be forgiven.
Commission President Brian Eglinger was at first opposed, pointing out his responsibility for making hard decisions to conserve the taxpayer’s money and saying some aspects made the county not liable, including a statement by the center’s director that Saville had been warned about the dog,
Saville denied she had been warned and pointed out she had been in with the dogs doing what she was told to do when the dog attacked her.
Commissioner Dave Cannon noted that if someone wanders onto one of his job sites and is injured, he is liable, while in this case Saville was working at the shelter as a volunteer.
The commissioners voted to pay the bill, subject to review by the county prosecutor.
In other business, Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Director Larry See reported that all inspections have been completed and the new building in Central Hampshire Park is ready to go, except for some tile still to be laid in the main hall and conference room.
He asked for and received permission to start accepting credit card payments for reservations made on the Parks and Recreation website.
See added that they are thinking of using their new building for Bingo fundraisers, beginning sometime at the end of March, and was granted permission to do so pending a check with the county’s insurer. He would be following the same procedures used by the Augusta Volunteer Fire Company to get their Bingo games licensed.
Salli Martin from the state auditor’s office reported on her audit of the county’s records for fiscal year 2019, calling it a qualified report because the review of the Farmland Protection Board was not yet complete, but saying everything else looked fine. She is working on the 2020 and 2021 years, trying to get caught up.
Cannon reported that the county planning office has sent out 93 violation letters and expects to do more based on the aerial photography to be done this year. He noted that the office has issued $4,500 worth of permits and said more money is being brought in after hiring a new person in the office, allowing code enforcement officer Amanda Barnes more time in the field.
He also reported that the Potomac Valley Transport Authority is concerned about the rising cost of fuel. They have spent $36,000 on fuel this year, as compared to $11,000 at the same point last year.
Kim Ruddle of the Region 8 Planning and Development Council reported that Region 8 has purchased “pretty much a Cadillac GIS system,” and discounts on the system are available to local governments, as well as online training.
