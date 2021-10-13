For the 1st time in 2 months, Hampshire County is out of the red.
As of Tuesday morning, Hampshire County was stoutly in the orange zone for Covid-19 positivity rate, and while it’s a step in the right direction, orange is far from green.
The Health Department confirmed another death due to the virus last Friday: a 70-year-old Romney man. His passing marks the 48th Covid death here since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The county recorded zero deaths between June 8 and the beginning of September, but since then, 11 residents have passed away due to complications of the virus.
The county is seeing hospitalization and death numbers increase even though the active case numbers are slightly declining.
The Health Department continues to encourage masking in crowds, keeping your hands clean and of course, vaccination as they monitor 2 unnamed outbreaks in the county.
“When those outbreaks go away, that should help our numbers a lot,” said Tamitha Wilkins, health department director. “
As of right now, Hampshire has 40.8 percent of its residents fully vaccinated, a number that is climbing slowly but surely. That number is on the lower side statewide, while the state as a whole has lower vaccination numbers than the nation.
Wilkins said that the department is continuing to administer Covid booster shots, with about 50 to 60 people calling for appointments weekly.
There is daily Covid testing from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the hospital parking lot (mobile testing through WV Labs). These tests are not rapid tests, though rapid tests are being administered at E.A. Hawse in Romney or Spring Valley Family Care in Springfield.
Vaccines are offered at pharmacies around the county, including CVS (Sunrise Summit), Walgreens (Romney), Reed’s Pharmacy (Capon Bridge) and Lambert Pharmacy (Romney). Call first to check appointment and vaccine availability.
The Health Department (located at 16189 Northwestern Pike in Augusta) is also administering Covid vaccines and boosters, so call them at 304-496-9640 to get scheduled.
