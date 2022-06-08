The Hampshire County Fair competition is seeking candidates for this summer’s fair pageant to be held next month.
The pageant is scheduled for July 25 at 7 p.m., the Monday of Fair Week. Practice will be the week before the fair, and dress rehearsal will be July 24 at 7 p.m.
So, who is eligible to compete?
The competition has 2 categories: Miss Hampshire County Fair and the Miss Hampshire County Fair Outstanding Teen.
The “Miss” competition is open for candidates between the age of 17 and 26 (candidates must be at least a high school senior). The teen competition welcomes candidates between the ages of 13 and 18. Some 12-year-olds may be eligible.
And what do these candidates get if they win?
For the “Miss” competition, the winner receives a crown, sash and $550. First runner up gets $300, 2nd runner up gets $275, 3rd gets $250 and 4th receives $200. Also, winners receive the entry fee to the Miss West Virginia pageant and a full-page ad in the State Pageant book.
For the teen competition, the winner receives a crown, sash and the entry fee to the state pageant, and a full-page ad as well.
Anyone interested in being a candidate for the Hampshire County Fair Competition next month should contact Suellen Racey at 703-216-1648, Brenda Pyles at 304-496-7277 or Samantha Hammons.
You can also contact any of last year’s winners: Savannah Kangas (Miss Hampshire County Fair), Lexi Whetzel (Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen) or Madison Deshong (Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen).
