ROMNEY — The “new schools, new names” issue that flared up months ago with the revelation of the new school monikers and mascots was tied in a neat bow at last week’s County Commission meeting.
In a tense March Commission meeting, members of the school board were brought in front of the trio of commissioners to answer a handful of questions about the new school projects and their procedure – with specific emphasis on the process of renaming the three new, consolidated schools.
The new elementary schools will be named Windy Ridge (mascot Honey Bees, located in Augusta), Ice Mountain (mascot Yetis, located in Slanesville) and South Branch (mascot Black Bears, located in Romney).
Following that meeting, the Commission gathered the biggest questions and concerns in a letter to which the school board was directed to respond. President Ed Morgan brought the response to the Commission last Tuesday.
The County Commission, as a government entity, has the right to check up on other elected boards in the county, reminded Commissioner Dave Cannon, clarifying that there seemed to be confusion among the public as to why the Commission was involved in something deemed a “school issue.”
“We have every right to have you come in here,” Cannon said to Morgan. “People need to read the law.”
The Commission and the school board aren’t as separate as many would think, he added, emphasizing his point by reading an excerpt from West Virginia State Code detailing the Commission’s role in bringing in members of other entities if there’s a “neglect of duty” claim from the public.
Cannon called the school naming issue a “pretty open sore” in the public’s view, and thanked Morgan for bringing the board’s response to them in person during the Tuesday evening meeting.
Morgan was accompanied by board members Corena Mongold and Kim Poland.
The letter Morgan delivered was a “unified response,” the board president said, with input from all board members.
“I don’t believe I ever said ‘I,’” Morgan commented. “It’s always been ‘we.’”
The response answered eight questions about the new school projects, including concerns about proper representation of the entire county in the selection of new names for the schools, documentation in CEFP (Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan) committee meetings, the walking trail and water extension in Slanesville and “transgender bathrooms.”
The new school name process concluded with students selecting and voting for the names of the future facilities as well as the mascots, “in order to foster the feeling of inclusivity” for students affected by the consolidation and inevitable school closures.
The CEFP, as it was not a governing body, was not required to vote or otherwise document their findings, the board’s response read.
A hot button issue was also touched upon in the Commission’s original letter to the board:
“The County Commission stated clearly, they would not have supported a vote on the ballot for funding that would include any type of concessions for transgender life choices.”
The board’s response indicated that, “once again, we are asked to respond to rumor and speculation after stating emphatically that there are no such things as ‘transgender’ bathrooms in the new schools.”
There will be a number of single-occupancy bathrooms strategically placed throughout each new school for the convenience of stakeholders and staff members.
The full letter from the Commission to the school board crafted in March is currently available on the county website, hampshirewv.com. The board’s response will be available on the county website soon, said Commission President Brian Eglinger.
