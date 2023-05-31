ROMNEY — The “new schools, new names” issue that flared up months ago with the revelation of the new school monikers and mascots was tied in a neat bow at last week’s County Commission meeting.

In a tense March Commission meeting, members of the school board were brought in front of the trio of commissioners to answer a handful of questions about the new school projects and their procedure – with specific emphasis on the process of renaming the three new, consolidated schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.