The nitty-gritty of battling Covid-19 — testing and vaccinating — are at the forefront of efforts in Hampshire County and across West Virginia.
A vaccination clinic — with all spots already allocated — will occur Thursday at Hope Christian Church Augusta. Shots are available to residents 65 and older.
Free testing is being conducted today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds dining hall in Augusta. Tests are also available, the state’s website says, at the Walgreen pharmacy in Romney during Monday-Friday business hours.
West Virginia’s rollout of vaccinations continues to lead the nation. As of Monday, 92,482 West Virginians age 65 and older have been vaccinated, with 22,485 of them having both doses.
Still, Gov. Jim Justice said, West Virginia faces limits.
“Everybody needs to realize that we do not have enough vaccines to do everybody right now,” he said. “But we’re pushing. We’re going to continue to push and we’re going to continue to get out every single vaccine we have.”
Even though the shots are limited now to those 65 or older, Justice on Monday encouraged any West Virginian age 16 or older to register.
The state has a single phone number and website for registering people who want to be vaccinated. Residents who are registered are eligible to be vaccinated in any county.
The website is vaccinate.wv.gov and the phone number is 1-833-734-0965.
Hampshire’s latest numbers include 38 new cases over the weekend bring the total of active cases to 123 with 5 hospitalizations.
For the duration of the pandemic, Hampshire County has had 1,440 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.
The county remains stubbornly in Red Status on the state’s 5-color map that tracks the disease.
Red status means Hampshire High School students continue to be taught remotely. School attendance is determined by the map on Saturday.
Students up through 8th grade are attending classes 2 days a week — half on Mondays and Tuesdays and the others on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
