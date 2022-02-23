ROMNEY — The proposed comprehensive plan that Romney showed the public last week had no surprises, but plenty of interest.
A come-and-go open house from 5 to 7:30 Thursday had Planning Commission members, representatives from the WVU Law School’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Clinic, and interested citizenry examining stations showing different aspects of the plan.
Feedback from the evening will guide the Planning Commission as it prepares a final draft to submit to the Town Council for approval.
The document concludes with action plans for issues from infrastructure to historic preservation to age-group engagement, plans that are meant to guide council decisions over the coming decade.
“Really, we want this to be a community-wide plan,” said WVU’s Jared Anderson, who had 5 law students at Thursday’s session. “So, that’s our hope. That’s what we’re striving for.”
Mayor Beverly Keadle praised the land-use clinic for its work with Romney to prepare the plan, which is formatted to state specifications, with maps, timelines and chapters devoted to demographic data and history, for example.
But the meat of the plan is in the last few pages, chapter 4’s action plan.
The main 5 goals are:
• Improve and replace aging infrastructure, including sewer, water, roads and broadband;
• Identify and address abandoned and dilapidated buildings;
• Provide a supportive environment for economic development, growth and retention;
• Promote community wellness;
• Preserve historic amenities.
A 6th goal is a catch-all, “additional identified issues,” such as government transparency, land use, storm water and housing.
Within each area are topics as apparent as “complete the water meter change-out project,” which has been bid, and as small as “re-caulk one of the water tanks.”
This is about “the changes that we can make in this town, and do it in a kind way,” said Dot Calvert, one of the Planning Commission members. “You can’t just knock on a door and say, ‘You have trash.’”
Bullet points in the action plan that seemed to get a lot of attention at Thursday’s open house were focused on the need for broadband access and road repair, solicitation of new businesses to come here, “including a grocery store, dry cleaner, and day care,” accessibility and the brainstorming of ways to engage the youth with appropriate activities.
