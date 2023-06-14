Cancer is not an easy experience to overcome. With the advancement of technology, cancer vaccines are now sitting at the forefront of cancer research, paving the way for hope.
Dozens of clinical trials are testing mRNA treatment vaccines in people with various types of cancer, including melanoma, colorectal and pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumor and glioblastoma, the most common and deadly form of brain cancer.
A messenger RNA is a molecule that carries a cell’s instructions or recipe for making proteins. The mRNA in a vaccine teaches the cells to make copies of foreign tumor proteins. When exposed to the “real” threat, the body will recognize these foreign proteins and know how to fight it off. After the mRNA delivers the instructions, body cells break it down and eliminate it.
But unlike regular vaccines that fight viruses and bacteria, cancer cells more closely resemble normal healthy cells, and tumors have their distinct antigens – the substance that causes the body to make an immune response against that substance.
The National Cancer Institute states that cancer researchers can take one to two months to produce a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine after collecting tissue samples from the patient. But doing things swiftly is one of the most critical factors in combating cancer.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Patrick Turnes shared that in the recent past, a phase II of 62 subjects with glioblastoma has shown that an mRNA vaccine directed against glioblastoma prompted an immune response and increased both overall and progression-free survival.
He said that what will follow, and has already begun, is a phase III study enrolling a larger number of glioblastoma patients.
“This study will use a double-blind design; that is, about half the patients will get the vaccine, and half will get a placebo. Neither the patients nor the investigators will know who gets the real vaccine and who gets the placebo until the study is completed. With the code “cracked,” then comparisons between the two groups can be made regarding total survival time, disease-free or improved survival time, and delay in disease progression.”
A research study by Nature showed that a personalized cancer vaccine targeting pancreatic cancer stimulated the immune system in half the patients who received it. This response was still detectable in those same patients a year and a half later.
Other ongoing mRNA vaccine trials are paired with drugs that rev up the immune system. Still, the Food and Drug Administration has approved no mRNA cancer vaccine alone or with other cancer treatments, but research persists.
Folks like Patty Wygal with Hampshire’s Relay for Life bring their experience and passion every year to raise awareness and funds that help propel research into proven treatments.
For those whose lives have been affected by cancer, the American Cancer Society website cancer.org is the first step folks can take to find news, resources and options for treatment. Over $5 billion has been invested in research since 1946 through ACS alone.
