Cancer is not an easy experience to overcome. With the advancement of technology, cancer vaccines are now sitting at the forefront of cancer research, paving the way for hope.

Dozens of clinical trials are testing mRNA treatment vaccines in people with various types of cancer, including melanoma, colorectal and pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumor and glioblastoma, the most common and deadly form of brain cancer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.