ROMNEY — A magistrate court hearing last week will result in a jury trial after the defendant’s motion to dismiss charges – based strictly on what he called Constitutional law – was denied.

Michael Driver, 39, appeared in magistrate court last Thursday, Sept. 15 for a pre-trial hearing concerning 2 issues: driving while license revoked and several leash law violations.

