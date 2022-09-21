ROMNEY — A magistrate court hearing last week will result in a jury trial after the defendant’s motion to dismiss charges – based strictly on what he called Constitutional law – was denied.
Michael Driver, 39, appeared in magistrate court last Thursday, Sept. 15 for a pre-trial hearing concerning 2 issues: driving while license revoked and several leash law violations.
Driver was represented by Larry Sherman for the former charge, and represented himself for the latter.
The defendant is “a Constitutionalist,” Sherman said, and explained his client believes the U.S. Constitution is “supreme,” and state laws aren’t really laws, but “statutes.”
Driver’s license was revoked after a DUI stop in November of 2021. Sherman said Driver “believes he doesn’t need a license” under Constitutional law, which guarantees citizens the right to travel the highways enjoying their life and liberty.
“His belief in the Constitution is repugnant…to the statutes in the state,” Sherman added.
Magistrate Ron DiCiolla denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the driving-revoked charge based on “Constitutional” law.
“So, let’s just throw away our code and let people do whatever they want to do,” DiCiolla said sarcastically during the hearing.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Charlie Johnson III added, “Mr. Driver had a license; he was a licensed driver – no pun intended – convicted of a DUI. His privilege to drive was revoked because of the DUI.”
Sherman explained to Driver how it would work if he chose to have a jury trial for the charge, which will be set at a later date.
“The jury is a fact-finder; they get the evidence,” Sherman said. “The law is not argued in front of the jury.”
Driver elected to go the route of a jury trial rather than a bench trial, and also pled guilty to 1 of 3 charges of violating leash laws. The state would drop the other 2 charges, Johnson said, and Driver has 180 days to pay the $25 fine and the rest of his court costs.
Before leaving the courtroom, a visibly agitated Driver asked Cpl. Phoebe Lahman how to go about lodging a complaint to get an elected official removed from office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.