Alan Turing was a brilliant mathematician. He lived from 1912 to 1954 in England and was instrumental in helping to crack the German ciphers used during World War 2.
His Turing Machine was a precursor to the modern computer. Without Alan Turing, our lives today would be very different.
In 1953, Turing was prosecuted for homosexual acts. He was “chemically castrated” with a hormone treatment that may have caused him to commit suicide. Imagine if such a brilliant person had, instead, continued to live. What would his additional contributions have added to our lives today?
The dogma: Humans come in 2 categories: man and woman. A man has XY sex chromosomes, and a woman has XX sex chromosomes. Men are attracted to women, and women are attracted to men. Men have certain reproductive organs and woman have different reproductive organs. True?
The truth is not that simple. There are, in fact, 4 “axes” to this discussion: biological sex, sexual orientation, gender and gender identity. An individual can be anywhere, in any combination, on these 4 axes.
Some definitions from the Oxford Languages Dictionary. “[S]exual orientation: a person’s identity in relation to the gender or genders to which they are sexually attracted;” “[S]ex: either of the two main categories (male and female) into which humans and most other living things are divided on the basis of their reproductive functions.” “Gender: either of the two sexes (male and female), especially when considered with reference to social and cultural differences rather than biological ones.” “Gender Identity: an individual’s personal sense of having a particular gender.”
And from the Encyclopedia Britannica: “intersex, in biology, an organism having physical characteristics intermediate between a true male and a true female of its species.”
Here it must be noted that most babies born intersex are assigned a gender at birth, and surgery is done to make the reproductive organs correspond to that gender. And, as you’ll see, that assignment may be done in error.
Let us start with biology. On joshuakennon.com, we find “there are 6 [not 2] sets of sex chromosomes that do not result in death to the fetus…: X – Roughly 1 in 2,000 to 1 in 5,000 people (Turner’s Syndrome), XX – Most common form of female, XXY – Roughly 1 in 500 to 1 in 1,000 people (Klinefelter Syndrome), XY – Most common form of male, XYY – Roughly 1 out of 1,000 people, [and] XXXY – Roughly 1 in 18,000 to 1 in 50,000 births [punctuation mine]”.
In addition, the same website mentions more complicated cases, like the teenage boy, apparently fully male, who got extremely sick when he started to menstruate and the blood had nowhere to go!
This makes it clear that not only are the sex chromosomes not restricted to XX and XY, but also that reproductive organs come in many configurations. According to Amnesty International, “around 1.7% of the population is born with intersex traits — comparable to the number of people born with red hair.”
It gets messier.
In the research article, “Brain Sex Differences Related to Gender Identity Development: Genes or Hormones?,” we find that one’s inner sense of gender corresponds to biological traits of one’s brain, and that this inner sense develops long before puberty.
Imagine being Riley Grant, born male, but developing a strong, female gender identity at the age of 2. This fascinating story can be found on joshuakennon.com.
Sexual orientation is messier still. While it has long been suspected that there are biological underpinnings to one’s sexual orientation, only recently have some of them come to light.
And the full story isn’t completely known. But to castigate someone for not fitting into societal norms is about as reasonable as discriminating against someone for, say, having red hair.
