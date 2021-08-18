The John Blue Bridge will go from 1 lane to no lanes Friday night and Saturday morning.
The Division of Highways said it will close Route 28 at the Blue Bridge beginning at 9 p.m. this Friday (Aug. 20) through Saturday morning (Aug. 21).
“We figured Friday night would inconvenience the fewest people,” engineer Ryan Arnold said. “But we had to do this at some point.”
Northbound traffic will have to take Jersey Mountain Road to Points and then take the Springfield Grade west into Springfield.
Southbound traffic will reverse that, turning onto the Springfield Grade in the middle of Springfield and taking it east to Jersey Mountain Road, then south to U.S. 50.
Signs will mark the detour route.
The closure is so construction crews can grout post-tension bars on the new bridge.
The work depends on weather. Forecasts today (Wednesday, Aug. 18) call for variable clouds and breezes Friday night and Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.