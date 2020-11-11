Thank God the elections are finally over. Even though I would have liked to see a different outcome, I’m grateful that this is done.
Now as the president-elect said, we have to find a way to move forward and work to bring peace to the nation.
Personally, I don’t expect to see the Black Live Mater movement go away. I think they will feel emboldened by this new president and the party to continue to create chaos. But what do I know?
As I’ve researched this, commentators and researchers on both sides of the aisle agree that the media’s fostering of this anarchy will only continue to fuel this movement and allow the movement to continue to disrupt life on the pretense of social justice, even though the elections are over.
Three quick points.
• The Governor of Pennsylvania had to deploy the National Guard just a few days before the votes were being counted because of rioting.
• Also, whether Republican or Democrat, most Americans don’t want violence.
• And last “BLM’s Marxist roots and violent methods don’t reflect mainstream progressives, any more than extreme right-wing groups reflect mainstream conservatives.”
I’ve heard some say that these groups have a right to free speech and I agree, but the constitution say “peaceful redress,” not violent actions.
“The Supreme Court held that the First and Fourth Amendments protected speech advocating violence at a KKK rally because the speech did not call for ‘imminent lawless actions.’” Again, as long as it is a peaceful assembly…
So, if peaceful assembly is legal and violence and anarchy are not, then what plans does the government — whether local or national — have to stop these anarchists from continuing to create chaos and destruction of private and public property?
Frankly I’m tired of seeing local governments allowing this to go on. It has been 6 months of chaos and destruction and now I just want peace.
I listened to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s speeches of unity and forgiveness, which I sure hope can come about. I’m tired of hearing about families who have split or don’t talk with one another because they have differing political views.
What happened to listening to one another and agreeing to disagree?
I heard a news report that had people talking about disowning family members because of their political views. All this bickering and intolerance — if my memory recalls correctly — started in or about 1992 when Bill Clinton got elected. Partisanship became the rage and intolerance was the outcome.
During the Reagan years you had Tip O’Neill and Ronald Reagan sitting down and discussing the future of America, not bickering over I’m a Democrat or I’m a Republican and I don’t care what your party wants. They faced off and found a way to do what America needed.
I hope and I pray that after all of the legal actions and battles are resolved that Americans, especially our politicians, will find a way to do what is right for America. We the people have to find a way to cross party lines and find ways to keep America great.
I for one am hoping that President-Elect Biden can and will find a way to cross the aisle and create bipartisanship so that all Americans can feel they are being heard and represented.
