QUINCY, Mass. — Cable provider Breezeline, which serves the Romney area, has raised residential Internet speeds without raising prices.
The nation’s 8th-largest cable operator, known as Atlantic Broadband until last month, raised speeds for 125,000 customers across its system and will offer them to new customers as well.
The speed of 50 megabits-per-second service doubled to 100 mbps and 100-mbps service doubled to 200.
The firm’s 400-mbps service is now 500.
Breezline says the faster speeds let residents simultaneously work from home, stream and game online, with greatly enhanced performance and reliability.
“Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or any day of the year, we know our customers love to connect online with everything that’s important to them, so we’re excited to offer even faster speeds at the same price starting today,” said Heather McCallion, Breezeline’s vice president, products and programming. “We continue to invest in technology to make these speed upgrades possible for our customers.”
Breezeline offers residential speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, with unlimited data at every speed. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.