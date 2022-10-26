ROMNEY — In an effort to beautify the town and ensure its safety, Caleb Nelson was approved as the new Code Enforcement Officer on a 5-1 vote, with Duncan Hott voting no. The part-time position offers no benefits with a pay rate of $17 per hour beginning Oct. 4, 2022.
During last Monday night’s Town Council meeting, Nelson updated the council members on what he had worked on.
In his 5-day work period, Nelson issued 34 warnings and 6 citations. He reported that on his 5th day, he and Patrolwoman Kaylie Ganoe looked back at those properties and noticed that 4 had made “significant progress,” and 2 of them were resolved.
Residents have 5 days to attend to the warning issued before Nelson considers a citation.
“Quite a few people told us they were happy they got the warning because it gave them the oomph to clean up their yard,” Nelson said.
The reporting on the abandoned vehicles was completed on October 21st. Nelson said that at least 1 vehicle has been removed by the owner.
“Some of the vehicles that were fined haven’t been registered in 3 or 4 years, some of them don’t even have tires on them,” he noted.
Regarding vacant buildings, Nelson admitted that it was a “big work in progress,” to compile a complete list for an ongoing issue. Fortunately, Nelson has been utilizing the list from former Code Enforcement Officer Derek Shreve.
“By November’s meeting, my goal is to have the entire list of who is on the vacant structure’s list,” Nelson said.
“Go get ’em,” Councilwoman Lisa Hileman chirped, supporting Nelson’s productive efforts.
When councilwoman Savanna Morgret asked if the information of nuisance properties was open to the public, town attorney Logan Mantz answered, “our nuisance ordinance actually does permit us to do that.”
However, Mantz advised that if the town decides to publish nuisance properties, they do so evenly across the board.
If the town were to pursue publishing a list on the paper, for example, Mayor Beverly Keadle explained that the town must avoid public shaming, “in other words, we won’t be singling out 1 or 2 (people).”
The council members seemed to be in agreement with not publishing this information, but the option could be discussed in the future.
“I will say it is a tool that other communities have used to some effect. It turns out that in order to avoid having their name in the paper, people care more about that than paying money,” Mantz mentioned.
“Caleb’s been doing a great job. There are standards that we are working through; it’s not at all subjective. He has analyzed, taken pictures, taken notes and documented everything so the person has exactly what (the officer) is talking about when they get their ticket.”
