ROMNEY — In an effort to beautify the town and ensure its safety, Caleb Nelson was approved as the new Code Enforcement Officer on a 5-1 vote, with Duncan Hott voting no. The part-time position offers no benefits with a pay rate of $17 per hour beginning Oct. 4, 2022.

During last Monday night’s Town Council meeting, Nelson updated the council members on what he had worked on.

