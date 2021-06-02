The 2nd time I see you is in my headlights on a winter night. Perhaps you were startled by my truck because you dropped from a tree that leans over our dirt road.
Landing in a crouch, you look right at me. Thick grey-brown fur surrounds your face. Your eyes reflect a white gleam. Sharp teeth send a warning. A few seconds and you’re gone, disappearing over the steep embankment.
I’ve become accustomed to your evanescent presence. I sense you wandering along the tree line near the house. You hover and hunt, watching for a careless squirrel, an errant porcupine, a reckless rabbit.
For a while, I thought the dogs’ twilight barking was directed only at the squirrels and deer. Not so. It’s aimed at you, too.
One night a few years ago, when the dogs were inside, you stole one of our ducks. It must have been easy prey because it was hobbled by a previous injury. Still, you remain a thief in my book.
You will defend yourself, of course. “I’ve got to eat,” you will say, “and that duck was stupid to wander so far from the house. And don’t think your grandfathers and cousins haven’t hunted plenty of my ancestors. I’ve got this coat that humans lust after, and that makes me prey. I’m lucky to be here at all.”
So, Mr. Fisher, answer me this question: Is survival a matter of luck?
Last fall, my wife and son were riding our horses on the mountain behind us; our 2 dogs joined them, as they always do. Suddenly, one dog, Viola, stops at a small tree, looks up and begins barking.
One of your grandchildren, perhaps, is clinging to a small branch 10 feet up. My wife and son watch for a minute and then ride on, thinking that both dogs will come along.
But only one does. Viola stays at the tree, not moving, not barking any more. Just watching.
And then your kinsman makes a mistake. He jumps down. Is he too young to understand? Is the danger unseen? Is it just a matter of bad luck?
Viola pounces; paws pining the little body to the ground. The other dog sprints back and grabs the furry neck. One violent shake. Then another. And then a lifeless body rests on the leaves.
The dogs stay near for a moment and then trot off to the horses. It’s all over in a few seconds.
I’m sorry about the death, especially because you and your family deserve considerable thanks for taking on porcupines. If not for you, my farm would be a more dangerous place for our dogs.
Late one evening some time ago, 3 of them came rushing from the nearby run bed. They were a mess — quills in noses, jowls, and mouths — and whimpering like babes with raw fannies enflamed by seriously soured diapers. They wanted help but didn’t want us to touch them.
The next morning, the vet pulled out 132 quills across all 3 patients. Even with a 3-dog discount, the bill came to more than $2 a quill. The dogs laid low for a week, hurting and humbled.
I imagine you’re shrugging your shoulders. “Idiot dogs,” you say. “Serves them right.”
Answer me this question, Mr. Fisher: How much creativity does it take to live a life?
You can’t kill a porcupine as you would a squirrel. I’m told that you approach the prickly job with patience, as a true creative: staying focused, snapping at porky’s face, wearing it down until it can’t defend itself.
You finally grab its snout, turn it over to expose the soft belly, and finish it off. Not exactly neat or quick. But, hey, it’s something that coyotes and bobcats won’t even try.
The first time I see you is in the clear-cut above our pastures, where leftover trees lie like pick-up sticks thrown across the hillside. You’re scrambling over the debris to find safety in the tree line.
I follow quickly enough to watch you climb to a crotch in a tall oak. There you sit, looking down at me. I stand nearby, looking up at you.
You are quite content there, alone in your habitat. I know that you’re alone most of your life. Yes, you hang out with a mate for a few weeks each year, but then she takes care of your children, leaving you to wander the forest on your own.
As I watch you, you remain motionless. You wait for no one. No one waits for you.
But I fidget. I have to get back to the house. I have others waiting for me. But instead of turning homeward, I stay there for a bit, just watching you.
Answer me this question, Mr. Fisher: Are you lonely in your solitude?
And then I hear you answer: “Why do you ask this absurd question? You might struggle with loneliness, but solitude is my world. I accept it because it is. I’m free of the burden of consciousness. I fear, and when I do, I climb. I lust, and when I do, I find a mate. I’m hungry, and when I am, I search for food. I am my world.”
Humans have got you all wrong, haven’t we? We call you a fisher cat, but you aren’t a cat and you don’t fish. Some humans think they hear you screech loudly, but they mistake you for a fox. You rarely speak above a low squawk.
Why do we get it so wrong? Is it because humans need to label mystery? Are we so uncomfortable with the unknown that we grasp for something — a name, a concept, a belief — to help us deal with the ambiguous? And then the story sticks, whether true or not.
Last winter I followed your tracks in the snow to a pile of rocks near a frozen stream. You must have climbed onto a nearby tree because I saw no further signs of your travels. Maybe you were watching me from your hideout but I could not find you.
I trust that I will catch a glimpse of you once more someday, maybe when I least expect it. By then, I’ll have some other questions.
With a certain affection,
A neighbor in solitude
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.