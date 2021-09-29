AUGUSTA — The Augusta branch of the Bank of Romney was robbed last Wednesday, resulting in an investigation led by West Virginia State Police.
The robbery occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Augusta bank, when an armed male entered the building and demanded money. No employees or customers were injured during the incident.
Bank surveillance shows that the individual was wearing a dark hoodie and a mask, carrying a handgun. Two photos were released Thursday of the armed robber, and Sgt. J.R. Fletcher of the Romney Detachment said video footage was investigated as well.
“Every business around that location that had cameras was visited,” Fletcher explained. “There are no leads from any of those videos.”
One of the rumors Fletcher squashed was about the suspect’s vehicle.
“There are a number of rumors out there, but what we know for a fact is that he went running up into the woods,” Fletcher confirmed. “We’ve gotten calls about several different car models, everywhere from an SUV to a Jeep to a truck. Those are just Internet, Facebook rumors.”
Following the robbery, Augusta Elementary School was on lockdown to ensure student safety, said superintendent Jeff Pancione.
Principal Brenda Omps posted on the school’s Facebook page at 1:51 p.m. that the school was in a “precautionary lockdown due to its proximity to the Bank of Romney.”
About 20 minutes later, she posted again that the lockdown had been lifted, assuring that all staff and students were safe.
Anyone with information can contact the WV State Police at 304-822-3561. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 304-822-3894 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
(0) comments
