ROMNEY — Last Monday’s town council meeting began with an update from The Thrasher Group’s Project Manager, Eric Sherrard, detailing Romney’s water and sewer project.
Romney’s sewer project is in phase II; the last step is attaining easements from all affected residents.
Having all involved residents give the green light to the project is one of the “critical steps” of the project before they can take it out to bid for construction, Sherrard explained.
Thrasher came to Romney Town Hall last Monday to hear and answer questions from residents who had easements, and Sherrard mentioned he was willing to visit the town again to answer additional questions.
Sherrard reiterated that the goal is to get all easements signed as fast as possible. Once they get approval from the town’s residents, the project can go out to bid.
The $4 million project is entirely grant funded – which Thrasher worked diligently to secure. Nearly two miles of sewer lines will be replaced throughout the town, including a small strip on Main Street and Route 28. Once the project is complete, the upgrades will improve management of storm water and decrease its impact of the sewer collection and treatment system.
Thrasher will send announcements before construction begins to prepare commuters with available detours to maintain an easier flow of traffic. Fortunately, when construction starts, the contractor will be required to finish as soon as possible, so the sight and inconvenience should be short lived.
The design and current upgrades for the sewer projects are complete, and Thrasher has applied for building permits. If there is enough interest, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and Sherrard will consider holding another public meeting at the town hall to answer specific construction concerns.
Sherrard also presented councilmembers with an update about Romney; ’s water project – a separate project that will likely either follow or coincide with the sewer project. Everything is on schedule, and Thrasher will need fewer easements before beginning work. The water project’s next step is getting a “checklist” from West Virginia’s Public Service Commission, which regulates utility service.
