CHARLESTON— Residents of West Virginia were happy to be showing their pride at the Capitol Tuesday in honor of the Mountain State’s 160th Birthday.
“I don’t know how the message could be more simple, God above we thank you for blessing this incredible state, thank you for allowing Cathy and I to absolutely be a part of your lives, and thank you so much for letting little Baby Dog be a part of that, too,” Gov. Justice said.
First Lady Cathy Justice was officially inducted into the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Society. She was knighted with the title of an honorary Golden Horseshoe Award for being an exemplary member of the community, making great strides to improve the education of all West Virginia children.
Many members of the Golden Horseshoe, an award given to those with an exceptional knowledge of West Virginia history were in attendance for the society’s reunion of past and present members.
Don Hamric, a lifelong resident of West Virginia from Ripley came out for the celebration alongside his mother, Diane Hamric. He said he tries to take part in the event every year, having a strong sense of pride for his home state and the 160 years it has been a home to many.
Along with the official West Virginia cake cutting, known as Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake, First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest, Cindy Scott of Morgantown. The celebration was going to be followed up with the 2nd annual History Bowl Legends Tournament presented by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.