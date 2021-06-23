“(The Act) puts an end to the power grab in Washington and gives the power back to regular voters,” explained Champ. “In Washington, sometimes I wonder if they’re working for us or working for themselves.”
The For the People Act aims to expand voting access for Americans, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, with additional corruption measures for “the purpose of fortifying our democracy,” the official bill states.
The Act was received in the Senate in early March, and Sen. Manchin voted “no” initially to the Democratic-backed bill, adding that he could change his tune if certain major changes were adopted. Among these changes are the movement to make Election Day a national holiday (to allow for high levels of voter turnout), giving every state 15 days of early voting and allowing utility bills to be used as ID’s for voting access.
In the ad paid for by End Citizens United/Let America Vote, Champ, a 75-year-old disabled veteran, highlights the need for ethics rules and transparency when it comes to American politics.
“In layman’s terms, it limits the power of big money and cracks down on corruption and secret spending,” he added. “I mean, am I voting for a corporation or for a man to represent me?”
He added that “holding people accountable” will be an important way to heal some of the issues with voting and corruption in American politics.
Champ himself was presented the Purple Heart by Sen. Manchin in 2017. He’s a 2-time Vietnam veteran, as well as a Silver Star recipient.
In 2017, he was also awarded with the Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with a Silver Service Star, the Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar and the Korea Defense Service Medal.
He was also a county commissioner in Hardy County for 18 years and still has family ties in Hampshire County. He currently lives in Moorefield with his wife, Sheila.
“I feel good about this, and I feel like I’m doing the right thing,” Champ remarked. “I’m a doer. I believe in what we’re trying to do; it’s a no-brainer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.