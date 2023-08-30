Hampshire County teachers can now apply for funding for their classrooms through the Hampshire County Community Foundation’s Mini Grants to Teachers program.
The application for the 2023-24 program is now available on the Foundation’s website, and applications are due by Friday, Sept. 15.
Now in its 10th year, the program continues to provide grants of up to $500 to teachers to purchase supplies and materials for special projects, provide resources for the classroom, and support projects and programs that are not covered by school budgets or other means.
“Every year, we are inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm of our local teachers,” said Amy Pancake, the Foundation’s director. “Through this program we get a unique opportunity to witness their dedication and desire to create engaging learning environments for their students.”
For example, last year, WVSDB teacher Cassie Park received a $500 mini grant to start a pollinator garden. Students planned the layout of the garden, planted the seeds, and cared for the plants as they grew.
The garden provided an outdoor learning environment where her students could observe pollinators at work in their natural environment.
Since 2014, the Community Foundation has provided 243 grants totaling over $74,000 through this program. The program is supported primarily by the Foundation’s Partners in Philanthropy – corporate sponsors whose annual gifts support the Foundation in a variety of ways.
Support also comes from a distribution from the Hampshire County Education Fund, thanks to gifts from individual donors, and Hampshire County Schools.
Pancake said the Community Foundation plans to continue this program as long as there’s public support and teacher interest.
“We are also committed to growing the Hampshire County Education Fund, and building a sustainable source of funding for a wide range of education including the Mini Grants for Teachers program,” she said.
Gifts to the Education Fund may be made at any time, but the Foundation is asking people to support a 24-hour giving campaign that will take place on Sept. 18. Making a gift of support for this program is easy (and tax deductible).
Checks may be payable and mailed to: HCCF, PO Box 40, Romney, WV 26757 with “Teacher Grants” in the memo, or donors may make an on-line gift by going to https://www.ewvcf.org/donate/ and selecting the Hampshire County Education Fund from the drop-down menu.
Gifts may also be made in person on Sept. 18 at the Romney Brew Station between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Community Foundation board members and staff will be at the Romney Brew Station to answer questions about the Mini Grants to Teachers program, and their other work in the community.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation and was founded in 2008 to build local, permanent endowment to generate annual charitable grants and scholarships perpetually. Donors build the vision to determine how monies in their funds are granted. Community foundations number more than 700 across America, with 26 in West Virginia, and focus entirely on working with local individuals to build local assets to meet local needs.
