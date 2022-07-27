Entries boom; 5 crowned as queens, teens
AUGUSTA — Even an afternoon cloudburst couldn’t put much of a damper on opening day at the 65th annual Hampshire County Fair Monday.
The storm dented paid attendance slightly — about 20 people — compared to a year ago, but otherwise the response has been as big as a grand champion hog.
Entries are up, up, up in all the venues — animal barn, crop barn, CEOS and 4-H buildings.
Onstage more than a dozen young women vied for crowns in the Miss Hampshire County Fair pageant won by Peyton Duncan, but 4 others also were handed tiaras.
And the Augusta Ruritans staffing the little kitchen went through 60 pounds of ground beef — and that’s Hampshire County-grown ground beef — and 6 boxes of ham Monday night.
“Overall, we was pretty pleased compared to how much rain we had yesterday afternoon,” Fair Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates said Tuesday morning.
Rain might discourage attendance, Oates said, but the fairgrounds are built to weather the, well, weather.
“People call afraid it’s going to be muddy,” he said, “but these grounds drain well. Everything looks great this morning.”
Sunday gave the 1st inkling that this year’s fair could be much larger than last year’s event, which was mobbed after Covid-19 shut down the fair in 2020 for the 1st time since it began in 1957.
Last year less than 100 4-H and FFA members entered livestock in the fair. This year’s total was 154.
Similar increases were seen in all the exhibit venues. The crop barn went from 2/3 full in 2020 to 95% full this week.
“We have seen an increase in exhibits,” volunteer Susan Parker said. “We are happy to see the barn fuller this year, although we welcome more participation.”
In addition to the exhibits, youth activities will be available in the crop barn from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday and Friday.
The 676 attendance Oates reported Monday is off 20 from last year, but up from 2018 and 2019.
Monday’s pageant propelled Peyton Duncan into next year’s Miss West Virginia pageant.
Her platform is “Hot Rod,” an initiative to facilitate inclusion among youth today.
“Fifty percent of youth have reported feeling excluded at least once in their life,” Duncan said Monday night, addressing the judges. “I’m combining my love of vintage cars and passion and concern for those who feel excluded in our society, I created ‘Hot Rod,’ helping our teens respect our differences.”
Morgan Pyles was crowned Miss Mountain Laurel.
Outstanding Teen titles went to Allison Fries (Miss Hampshire County Fair’s), Randi Jo Wolford (Miss Mountain Laurel’s) and Lilly Hatcher-Dillinger (Central Hampshire County’s).
Wolford also won Miss Congeniality.
Last year’s Miss Hampshire County Fair was Savannah Kangas, and last year’s Outstanding Teen was Lexi Whetzel. They both took their final bows as 2021-22 royalty and made way for this year’s class of teens and queens.
The junior pageant was held Tuesday night.
Entertainers take over the stage starting tonight when contemporary Christian artist Jordan St. Cyr plays a 7 o’clock show.
Thursday after the parade, Highland Grass takes the stage at 8. Friday it’s the Flashbacks at 7 and 9 (and the tractor and truck pull starting at 7).
Country singer Dawn Rix onstage at 7 and 9 Saturday, wrapping up a day of events that starts with a car show at 9 a.m., chainsaw contest at 11, mud bog at 2 and livestock auction at 5.
