SOUTH CHARLESTON — Preliminary numbers reported by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources 1st week, hunters harvested 9,366 turkeys during the 2022 spring gobbler season, a 7.6% decrease from last year’s harvest of 10,134 birds.
The 2022 harvest is 13.8% below the 5-year average (10,864) and 11.3% below the 10-year average (10,556).
Youth hunters harvested 471 turkeys during the 2-day youth season, with 366 birds harvested on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. The youth harvest accounted for 5% of the total harvest.
For the 2nd year, DNR Districts 2 and 4 reported harvest increases compared to previous years. District 2 includes Hampshire and surrounding counties.
Harvest in the remaining districts, however, decreased. Hampshire hunters took 210 birds, 1 more than in 2021. That’s tied for 15th among the counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.