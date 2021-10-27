The Hampshire County Arts Council wants to know who’s who when it comes to the many talents and skills of the folks who live here.
The Arts Council is preparing an artist directory, collecting names of artists in Hampshire County who might be interested in taking on commissioned work, as well as those who just have a heritage or life skill to share.
Families here who may want commissioned work may want to work with local artists, so having a directory will help keep skills and artists organized.
“This idea has been bounced around for more than 20 years. I’m glad to finally get this directory going,” said Nancy Judd, one of the directory’s organizers. “A lot of people that would be associated with the heritage skills are already gone, and no one was really able to benefit from all they knew.”
Folks who have learned these heritage life skills, such as gardening, canning, caring for vehicles, cooking, home crafts, etc. can also share their knowledge with a wider base and keep their traditions alive and well within their community. With the amount of knowledge about diverse subjects that exists here, a directory can help keep these skills and talents going from generation to generation. Rural and Appalachian culture is transmitted best to the younger generation from person to person.
There will be no fee to be included on this list, and it’s free to reach out and contact an artist or instructor. The Arts Council will only provide names and the contact information of those who have special skills or are open to commission work and sharing their talents.
Everything else (fees, locations, etc.) will be worked out between those involved once contact is made.
Folks who are interested in offering their artistic or heritage skills can sign up for free to be in the directory. Go to the Arts Council website (www.hampshirearts.org) and click the link, and the form will ask about basic contact information, questions about the skills you’re looking to share and any additional provisions. Forms are also available at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney, the Co-op and The River House.
“We are lucky we still live in an area that is considered ‘small town,’” Judd commented. “This kind of floating information is one of the perks of living in those types of communities.”
Judd and Robin Pancake are collecting these names and compiling them into a directory for public use. The initial listing will be posted by the end of the year, both on the Arts Council and the Co-op websites.
If you would like to be a part of this process and aren’t sure how to begin, you can call Pancake at 304-822-5663 or Judd at 304-822-5116 to get more information. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.