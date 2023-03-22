The swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a week ago, followed by the closure of Signature Bank two days later, sent a shockwave through the nation, causing worry of a looming economic ripple effect.
Fortunately, the small, tight-knit community of Hampshire County and its individualized-banking system proves to be beneficial amid the big bank crises.
Bank of Romney CEO Dave Mayfield said that since last Monday, there has been “very little discussion” from depositors and customers about anything that correlates The Bank of Romney to what has happened to these larger regional banks.
Mayfield pointed out that the recent events shed light on some of the strengths the bank didn’t even necessarily recognize as strengths.
He explained that the lower percentage of large depositors that The Bank of Romney works with generally also own stock in the bank, strengthening the relationship between the individual and the bank.
“Their deposit with us supports their value (and the bank’s value) as a stockholder,” better protecting the bank and, in turn, the individual. Silicon Valley Bank depositors did not have a relationship with Silicon Valley Bank beyond their bank deposits, so withdrawing money from their accounts was in their best interest.
Also, almost 94% of Silicon Valley Bank’s total assets were uninsured by the FDIC.
The U.S. government created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in 1933 to restore trust in the American banking system during the Great Depression. Since then, every bank in the country pays into the FDIC to insure the deposits for up to $250,000 per customer, at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
“Those banks were highly leveraged to uninsured deposits, meaning fewer customers with a lot of money in the bank,” FNB Bank CEO Travis Delaplain said of high-risk banks like Silicon Valley Bank. “In contrast, FNB Bank is funded with approximately eight percent of uninsured deposits.”
But in those situations, Delaplain said FNB Bank has the ability to insure customers’ deposits that are above $250,000 from different partnerships and programs they have put in place.
FNB Bank has customers who keep balances over $250,000 in cash at their bank, most of which have already taken steps to protect their positions, Delaplain said.
The larger, high-risk financial institutions, specifically Silicon Valley Bank, catered to individuals of high net worth, startup technology companies and venture capital farms – all of which don’t exist in high concentrations in rural America.
Bank liquidity – how much cash the bank has to operate its day-to-day business – is extremely importantly in these times, Delaplain said.
During the last year, FNB has partnered with other banks should they ever need immediate cash for their customers.
Though technically not a bail out, the FDIC agreed to protect the depositors (not the institutions or stockholders) affected by the crash.
What does this mean for local banks here?
“Every quarter we pay an assessment to the FDIC for (deposit) insurance. Now, our assessment is going to go up because of those bank failures and the government saying ‘no one is going to lose a dime in their deposits,’” Delaplain explained.
“If they did let those depositors lose, I do believe there would have been a much larger ripple through the system, and I do not know what that means,” he continued. “The community banking model is really (about) trying to keep as many assets and resources turning within individual communities and regions to spur economic development.”
