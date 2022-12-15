Hampshire County’s 1st ice storm of the season landed late Wednesday night, resulting in slick roads and power outages into Thursday morning.
The county is currently under an ice storm warning until 10 p.m. tonight – which means folks should plan on slippery roads and consider staying at home, nudged the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening.
“We’ve all been warned that the roads are going to be treacherous tonight and tomorrow. Unless you have an emergent situation that requires you to be traveling, please stay off the roads and allow the WVDOT workers to safely do their jobs,” the office posted on their Facebook page yesterday. “When you stay home, it also means our deputies, volunteer fire and EMS personnel and tow company operators can remain safe in their stations, instead of risking their lives to pull you out of side ditches.”
They added, “Ice is no joke…be safe if you have to travel. Leave plenty of time to get to your destination.”
The icy weather forecast resulted in the closing of Hampshire County schools for Thursday; transportation supervisor J.W. See made the call out to families Wednesday evening, alerting them that Thursday would be a traditional “snow day” for students.
Other businesses and organizations have been working around the slick conditions as well, including banks, the wellness center, restaurants and government offices.
The Review’s office is closed today as well. Check businesses’ Facebook pages or call to double-check hours altered by the storm.
Potomac Edison reported multiple power outages across the county, including many from Romney to Augusta and down toward Kirby on Grassy Lick. A lineman shared on Facebook Thursday morning that they had lost power from the substation in Augusta, and encouraged folks to “hang in there.”
The company reported that almost half of its 16,400 customers here, more than 8,100, were without power.
The 911 center lost power as well, and have been operating on a back-up system.
What can Hampshire County expect for the rest of the day?
Freezing rain will likely persist into the early afternoon, continuing as a wintry mix into the evening. The worst of it is behind us; right now, the forecast for Friday looks cold but clear.
