MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced a dean from Allegany College of Maryland as its next president.
The Board of Governors made the offer last week and Thomas Striplin is expected to assume duties on June 30, replacing Charles Terrell, who is retiring.
“We welcome Dr. Striplin’s leadership as we enter the next chapter of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s history,” said Greg Greenwalt, chairman of Eastern’s Board of Governors as well as the Presidential Search Committee.
Striplin is dean of Arts and Sciences at Allegany College of Maryland in Cumberland. He previously served as director of clinical education and professor for the respiratory care program at the college.
Striplin earned a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and a Master of Education in health, health psychology and physical education from Frostburg State University; a Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy from Salisbury (Md.) State University; and an associate of applied science in respiratory therapy from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y.
“Dr. Striplin is a community college graduate and is well-versed in academics,” Greenwalt said. “He brings strong leadership skills and years of experience that will help Eastern position itself for the future.”
The decision comes more than a year after Terrell announced his plans to retire.
Eastern identified 3 candidates last spring, only to have their interviews postponed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Two of those candidates were finally interviewed in July, but neither was offered the position.
In the meantime, Terrell postponed his retirement from last June 30.
Striplin and 2 other candidates were brought to Moorefield on consecutive days early this month for interviews, tours of the facilities and forums with the college community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.