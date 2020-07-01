CAPON BRIDGE — Early voting begins in 2 weeks for a Capon Bridge municipal election that has just enough candidates for the offices at stake.
Two filed candidates and 2 write-ins are running for mayor, recorder and 2 council seats in the election that Gov. Jim Justice postponed from June 9 to July 28 amid COVID-19 concerns.
The election occurs after the date that winners would normally take office, July 1, but the state has declared that the current office-holders can serve until their replacements are in place.
Terms for those elected July 28 will begin Aug. 3 and run until June 30, 2024.
Laura Turner is running for the mayor’s office that she has filled as an interim for the last year. In 2019 Mayor Steve Sirbaugh decided not to seek another term after the deadline passed for both filing and write-ins, so Turner, as town recorder, stepped into his shoes.
She is unopposed in her bid to fill the remaining 3 years of Sirbaugh’s term.
Josie Bauknecht is running for Turner’s old seat as recorder. She was appointed to the post in March and filed as a write-in to keep the job.
Turner’s husband, Chris, has filed for re-election to the council and Tom Hinkle filed as a write-in candidate to retain his council seat.
Early voting runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15-25 at Town Hall, 259 Whitacre Lane. The schedule includes 2 Saturdays, July 18 and 25.
On Election Day polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ruritan Community Center on U.S. 50 at Cold Stream Road.
