A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday and his housemate has been charged with the crime.
James F. Harding was dead when 1st responders found him in his home after a 911 call shortly after 6:30 p.m.
His housemate, Jason Orvle Moore, 43, was arrested at a neighbor’s and charged with 1st-degree murder. He is being held without bond in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail
The men lived in a house along Short Mountain Drive in the Elk Horn Subdivision south of Augusta.
Authorities said the stabbing was over tobacco.
Moore reportedly stabbed Harding once in the abdomen, slashed his left cheek and then stabbed him 3 times in the face and neck.
Authorities said Moore then drove himself to a neighbor’s and told them he had just killed Harding. When law enforcement arrived, they arrested Moore after a brief struggle.
In addition to several Sheriff’s deputies and a trooper from the West Virginia State Police, the Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire EMS and Medical Examiner Christy Deaton-Duckwall responded to the scene.
Harding’s body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and made no further comment Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.