District 89’s delegate race brings 2 candidates into the spotlight: the region’s incumbent Charleston heavyweight Ruth Rowan, and newcomer Darren Thorne, of Romney.
Thorne worked over 20 years as an over-the-road truck driver, and is now a full-time farmer. Rowan, on the other hand, has an education background and has represented parts of Hampshire County in Charleston for years. She said her experience makes her a good candidate for reelection.
“I have already introduced legislation that has become law,” she explained, “a lot of them involving children and making our communities a better, safer place.”
Thorne, on the other hand, detailed that it might be time for vfa“a changing of the guard” at the state level.
“I have those new and fresh thoughts,” he said. “I believe that we need a change in Charleston. Once a politician has been in (office) for ‘X’ amount of time, I think they lose focus of who they represent, or what needs to be done in their local counties.”
Thorne added that his main goal is “freedom, bringing the say back to the people,” he said. “You get freedom, it gets government out of the way for us all to survive.”
Rowan’s goals are varied, and they include continuing to support pro-life legislation, advocating for safer schools and “grandfamilies” (families where, for whatever reason, a child’s grandparent(s) is their legal guardian), and supporting local business growth here.
Children are really at the top of her list. “We have so many children out there right now in need of good homes, and in saying that, we need to make them feel more secure.” She also added that a goal for her this year is to bring some sort of adequate childcare to the area.
A priority for Thorne is fostering close relationships with local entities and leaders like the county commission and the economic development authority to bring jobs to the area.
“It’s important to work as a group,” he remarked. “They can open some doors to get businesses into the county.”
The ongoing opioid crisis weighs heavy on both Thorne and Rowan’s minds, and Thorne emphasized the need to come down harder on drug pushers.
“We need more prosecuting, and harsher penalties for dealers,” he said. “With addicts, maybe we have an illness, but the pushers must be prosecuted at the fullest extent.”
Through Rowan’s lens, it’s about how the drug crisis affects families.
“It’s hurting our families,” she said. “There just needs to be more and more awareness in our schools and in our communities.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.