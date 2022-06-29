ROMNEY — Family members of murdered 14-year-old Johnny Adams called time and again for “justice for Johnny” at the sentencing of his slayer last week.
They got the full measure they sought.
Austin Holmes-Evans, now 18, was sentenced to 40 years in a West Virginia prison, the maximum called for in 2nd-degree murder.
“There really is no remedy that is appropriate,” Judge Carter Williams said in handing down the sentence.
Holmes-Evans pled guilty in March to killing his cousin on July 11, 2020, burying him in a shallow grave in the woods nearby.
“Johnny’s life had consequence,” Williams said as the slain teen’s foster mother, Janis Jaquez sobbed.
Defense attorneys Dan James and Craig Manford argued for leniency.
“We know what happened,” Manford said. “He made a terrible mistake.”
The defense presented witnesses, including Austin’s parents and the family’s pastor, to explain their client’s home life, upbringing and personal challenges.
In his summary, James noted that both Supreme Court decisions and a 2014 West Virginia statute address considerations for the crimes committed by juveniles even when they are tried as adults.
Holmes-Evans was 16 when he killed his cousin. He didn’t turn 18 until 5 days after his plea.
But, Judge Williams said, consideration for the defendant’s youth had been built into the guilty plea. The 2nd-degree murder charge was reduced from 1st-degree and 4 other charges, including kidnaping, were dismissed.
Williams could choose any term between 10 and 40 years. Prosecutor Rebecca Miller argued for the full 40.
“It was cold and calculating,” she said. “When he pulled the trigger, he ended a life.”
She put on the stand members of Johnny’s extended family who gave statements about their loss — not just Johnny with all his potential, but the damage inflicted on them and their relationships.
Williams noted that regardless of the number he chose, the length of the sentence will ultimately be in the hands of the Department of Corrections and Parole Board.
While Holmes-Evans must serve a minimum of 10 years, less the time he has already served, Corrections can give him credit for good behavior, knocking days off the term.
The teen must also pay $3,000 restitution to the neighbor he stole the 9mm Glock pistol from 10 days before the murder.
Holmes-Evans has credit for 705 days already served as of June 22. He was arrested on the day Johnny’s body was found, July 18, 2020, charged as a juvenile with theft. He was in Chick Buckbee Juvenile Center and then Potomac Highlands Regional Jail once he turned 18.
He was bound over as an adult the following spring and indicted in May 2021 on the 5 charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.