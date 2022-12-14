If you’re an avid Facebook user, chances are you’ve stumbled across heartbreaking posts about missing children or lost pets – and maybe you’ve shared those posts.
These posts, over the last 2 months, have peppered the many Hampshire County Facebook groups, and the Better Business Bureau is warning all those who see and share these posts to be careful – they may very well be an online scam.
So, how does the scam work?
A Facebook user may see one of these posts, and jump at the chance to share it, in the hopes that the missing pet or the lost child are soon found safe and sound. After sharing the post on their own profile, a scammer then changes the original post to a deceptive rental advertisement or a link to a survey “guaranteeing” a cash prize.
“These bait-and-switch ads aim to either get a deposit for a rental property before the user gets a chance to see the home – or get your personal information, which can lead to identity theft,” shared the Better Business Bureau in November.
The scheme has many variations, but one thing they all have in common is their ability to tug at the heartstrings, which for many folks leads them to click and share immediately.
The posts are also common in Facebook’s buy-and-sell groups as well, because of the sense of community and trust already established in the groups. It can be difficult to tell if a post is truly a scam post – especially since scammers also may turn off comments on the posts so other group members can’t oust them.
Angela Stotler, one of the folks behind the “Hampshire County Online Yard Sale” Facebook page – one of the county’s biggest, with over 10,000 members – said that she noticed an uptick in scam posts after Facebook officially made the switch to “Meta” in the spring.
“Most people probably have noticed an increase of spam ads, sexually explicit ads and scams, or click-bait posts,” she said. “All public groups are now open to people all over the world. The only way to change this without having to constantly delete and ban the poster is to change the group to ‘private.’”
The Better Business Bureau offers a handful of tips to avoid being scammed by a bait-and-switch Facebook ad – tips that may come in handy for Hampshire County and its many Facebook groups.
• Do your research. Do a little bit of digging before resharing a post on your profile. Do you know the person who created it? Do you have any mutual friends with them? Look at the post and compare it to the creator’s profile. Are they from the community that is affected by the post, or was the post about a lost dog in Green Spring posted by someone from, say, Texas?
• Find out when the poster created the Facebook profile. Scammers create profiles when their old one gets banned. If you click on a suspicious profile, it will tell you how long they’ve been a member of the group. You can also find additional information on their public profile.
• You should see it on the news. If a child goes missing, chances are it would have been shared by news organizations or law enforcement, and would be easy enough to check on. Do a little bit of searching before you share.
• Do a reverse image search on Google. That will allow you to find out if the pictures you saw were used on other ads or websites in other cities.
• Find similar posts. Copy and paste the text from the post into Facebook’s search tool to see if identical posts – with different pictures – pop up.
• If you suspect a post is a scam, don’t be shy about reporting it to Facebook. Posts in these groups have a 3 little dots in the upper right corner of the post. Click that, and click “report.”
“My suggestion to people is to report to the administrators and also report them to Facebook,” Stotler said. “I probably report about 20 to 25 daily.”
Social media scams seem to be a dime a dozen these days. Always do your research and exercise caution when sharing posts from people and organizations you don’t know.
