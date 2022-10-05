ROMNEY — The “CAKE” awards are back for Hampshire County Schools – monthly award ceremonies at school board meetings that highlight student achievement.
The awards (“Catch a Kid Excelling”) showcase students from each Hampshire County School.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
ROMNEY — The “CAKE” awards are back for Hampshire County Schools – monthly award ceremonies at school board meetings that highlight student achievement.
The awards (“Catch a Kid Excelling”) showcase students from each Hampshire County School.
“You don’t have to get good grades” to win the award, school board president Ed Morgan said. “You have to be a good person.”
The students praised at Monday night’s school board meeting were Reagan Dicks (AES), Kayleigh Potter (CBES), Colten Pyles (SES), Sabashtian Stewart (SGS), Kaylin Moreland (RES), Kandise Kesner, Chase Brill and Lila Williams (CBMS), Addisyn Pyles, Maria Ivanova and Camden Boley (RMS), and Maddison Howell, Olivia Bohrer, Brennen Brinker and Madison Terrazas (HHS).
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• The board approved a personnel list that included changes such as the resignation of Kari Briggs as athletic trainer at HHS, the appointment of Tina Lee as substitute trainer, and the resignation of Jarod Briggs as both special education teacher and assistant wrestling coach at HHS.
• Superintendent Jeff Pancione recommended the board allow the van to be removed from the county schools’ surplus list and instead be donated for use of the automotive class at HHS for educational purposes.
• Pancione updated the board on the county’s goals for the schools, which are in line with State Superintendent David Roach’s goals. The county will focus on a plan to improve attendance, improve academics and improve school safety. “Back to the basics,” said Morgan.
The next school board meeting will be Oct. 17. The board is now meeting at schools around the county; the agendas are posted on the Hampshire County Schools website 3 days prior to their meetings. These agendas will denote the location of the upcoming meetings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.