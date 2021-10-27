Police end up on the field at a pair of football games
“Hampshire High has promoted and will continue to promote and expect good sportsmanship by students, coaches, and spectators,” HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart said. “And we are committed to upholding the highest standards of good sportsmanship.”
Unruly behavior from the coaching staff at Greenbrier East led to an ejection issued by game officials. After arguing the ejection, police were called in to remove the coach from the field.
Then on Saturday afternoon, West Virginia State Police were called to R.H. Armstrong Field outside Parsons when the middle-school Potomac Valley League playoff game between host Tucker Valley and Capon Bridge descended into obscene gestures, verbal abuse and fisticuffs after the final whistle blew.
Hampshire Superintendent Jeff Pancione said he has been working with Tucker County Superintendent Alicia Lambert to mend fences and sort out consequences on both sides.
At Friday’s game, the Greenbrier East coach took several steps toward officials to challenge the ejection ruling, which forced Stewart to request police assistance.
“When you first show signs of challenging the call or challenging the officials, the police have to step in,” Stewart explained. “Ejection can happen multiple ways. It is up to the official announcing the ejection to the game administrator when it concerns a player or a coach.”
However, officials have the right to eject fans for disorderly behavior as well.
“For example, the official can tell the game administrator that Billy in the blue hat has to go,” Stewart said.
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said his deputies escorted a fan out of Rannells Field at the request of referees.
Stewart noted that the game administrator themselves can remove the out-of-control fan, which also happened on Friday night due to vulgar language.
Prior to every Hampshire High home game, an announcement is made regarding the expected behavior of those in attendance.
“Any profanity, vulgar, or offensive comments or actions directed toward officials, students, coaches, or team representatives will not be tolerated and are grounds for removal from school property,” the announcement says.
Although police presence can be requested at games, their attendance is not required.
“Our county deputies are easy to work with,” said Stewart regarding home games at HHS. “When their presence is requested for game management, they are happy to make that happen.”
While Trojan games may have police present, many middle school games do not.
That was the case Saturday afternoon for the game between Capon Bridge and Tucker Valley in Parsons.
After the Tucker Valley victory, a member of the chain gang got confrontational with the visiting Bobcats and someone associated with the Capon Bridge team walked over to the home team’s sidelines and gave an obscene gesture to the spectators there while Bobcat coach Trevor Largent guided players off the field.
A physical confrontation ensued, and the state police were dispatched to the stadium.
State Police Sgt. V.J. Pyles of the Parsons detachment said 2 troopers were called to the stadium.
“They diffused the situation,” he said, but no arrests were made. “Nobody wanted to press charges.”
On Tuesday Pancione said the situation on the Capon Bridge end is being dealt with as an employee matter.
He said Lambert was dealing with consequences on her end.
“In the future we hope both our communities can work together with better sportsmanship in mind,” he said.
Ejection — whether of players, staff or spectators — has consequences in Hampshire County.
“If a spectator is ejected, they are out that game, then the 20% rule is applied, just like every other athlete that gets ejected,” Stewart stated. “If it happens a 2nd time, they are out the calendar year.”
The violator is not permitted to be a participant for 20% of the season, which is enforced for both home and away games.
As the HHS athletic handbook states regarding spectators/parents and sportsmanship – “There is an irritating minority that will always be with us. The ‘positive’ spectators, we hope, will minimize the influence of these. But if this does not happen, then there is all the more reason for players to present themselves well, for the coach to be above reproach at all times and for the administrator to prepare and enforce procedures to keep fans and their actions in proper perspective.”
