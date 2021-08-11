KIRBY — After the outpouring of community support at the livestock sale during Fair Week, the $25,000 that Taylor Michael’s hog pulled at the auction was delivered to her family in Kirby.
During the livestock auction July 30, Taylor’s younger sister Morgan showed her late sister’s hog at the fair, and the community rose to the occasion, bidding the hog up to a total of $25,000. Last Thursday, Jamie Lee Jr. delivered the check to the Michael family, noting that the funds collected from the auction of the hog would go to helping them with funeral expenses and scholarships in memory of Taylor.
“We live in a very caring and giving community when situations like this come about,” Lee said. “I would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the Michael family during this difficult time.”
Along with the sale of the hog at the fair, there was also a silent auction to raise money for the family, and Taylor’s sister Morgan and several of her friends represented Taylor in the fair parade as well.
Taylor passed away unexpectedly at her home in Kirby on June 10, just 12 days after she graduated from Hampshire High School. o
