A Hampshire graduate won 1st prize in the Great Composers Competition of 2020, a series of international music competition for young performers conducted online.
Nathan Wilson, son of Steve and Sandra Wilson advanced from a pre-screening preliminary round to play The Great Train Race by Ian Clarke in the final round. His performance secured him 1st place in the Art of Winds and Percussion division for the 17-19-year-old age group.
Wilson has been playing the flute for 8 years. He said participating in his 1st competition of this type was fun.
Wilson is a music major at West Virginia University and is a 2-time recipient of Hampshire County Arts Council’s scholarship for college students pursuing an arts degree.
He plays a variety of musical instruments and has been participating in band, jazz band and other musical ensembles. His plan is to get a degree in Music Education to become a school band director and music teacher.
Wilson hopes to encourage and develop in others the same excitement that he has for music and, at the same time, to help promote strong music programs in public schools.
