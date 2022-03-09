School board candidates have a 2nd chance to make their case to voters coming up.
Five of the 7 hopefuls have (so far) said they attend a candidate forum at 7 p.m. next Monday (March 14) at the Hampshire County Health Department offices on U.S. 50 in Augusta. It’s sponsored by the Hampshire County Democrats.
Most school board candidates attended a similar forum Feb. 25 sponsored by We the People.
That group will hear from the 2 Republicans running for County Commission this Friday night. Brian Eglinger and Cameron Bailey are invited to address the group at 7 p.m. at The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St.
Also coming up, District 88 Delegate candidate Rick Hillenbrand will hold a meet-and-greet from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 12) at That Place, 10093 Frankfort Highway, Fort Ashby.
• The last day to file as a write-in for the nonpartisan races on the May ballot (school board or conservation district supervisor) is March 22. Write-in votes for candidates who don’t file are disqualified. o
