From 2020: Early voting begins

ROMNEY — Early voting in Hampshire County begins this week on both the east and west end of the county – at the old courthouse in Romney and the new satellite location, the Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria.

Early voting for the full period begins today, Oct. 26 at the old courthouse in Romney, running until Nov. 5. The hours will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 to 5 on Saturdays (and closed on Sundays).

