ROMNEY — Early voting in Hampshire County begins this week on both the east and west end of the county – at the old courthouse in Romney and the new satellite location, the Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria.
Early voting for the full period begins today, Oct. 26 at the old courthouse in Romney, running until Nov. 5. The hours will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 to 5 on Saturdays (and closed on Sundays).
The Capon Bridge location has abbreviated hours, explained County Clerk Eric Strite. Early voting on the east side of the county will begin this Thursday, Oct. 27 and run until Nov. 1 – with the same hours as Romney’s site. With early voting, all precincts can vote at either of the locations, but on Election Day – Nov. 8 – people have to vote in their registered precincts and locations.
The precincts and poll locations are listed on the Hampshire County website, www.hampshirewv.com, under the “Hampshire County Voting Area Map” button on the homepage. Voters can find their voting location on Election Day by using their address.
As for right now, though, early voting is just kicking off at the 2 sites, and the countdown to Election Day has begun.
“Next year, I hope we have the same hours for both places,” Strite said. “But we have to make sure the technology works and introduce it for that 5-day period. It’s very technology-dependent.”
On Election Day, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
