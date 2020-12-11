An employee at Greg’s Restaurant in Capon Bridge has tested positive for Covid-19.
The County Health Department said Friday that the employee was only in the restaurant this Tuesday, Dec. 8. Anyone in the restaurant on that date may have had contact with the employee and should seek testing if they begin to exhibit symptoms of the disease.
Staff at the restaurant who had contact with the employee have been told to quarantine. Contact tracing has begun.
