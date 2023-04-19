The Division of Forestry launched their new online fire report platform last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The platform, aptly titled “Division of Forestry Daily Fire Report,” will display the locations and additional available information, allowing folks across the Mountain State to view the number of acres affected since the start of 2023. The interactive platform will enable users to view affected areas where wildfires have occurred – or are actively occurring.

