The Division of Forestry launched their new online fire report platform last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
The platform, aptly titled “Division of Forestry Daily Fire Report,” will display the locations and additional available information, allowing folks across the Mountain State to view the number of acres affected since the start of 2023. The interactive platform will enable users to view affected areas where wildfires have occurred – or are actively occurring.
The platform will be hosted on the WV Forestry website, wvforestry.com.
“I commend the WV Division of Forestry for implementing this important tool, which allows West Virginians to continue to keep our people – and our beautiful state forests – safe,” said James Bailey, secretary of the state Department of Commerce.
The platform is separated into six different regions. Users will be able to see the importance and the impact of West Virginia state code fire laws that are in place.
The platform provides real-time updates so citizens can be as informed as possible, said state forester Tony Evans.
“We’re thrilled to now offer this dashboard on our website and urge everyone to stay updated on current fire burning restrictions and regulations.”
Statewide burning restrictions remain in effect until May 31. The guidelines can be found on the state Forestry website.
Commercial burning during prohibited periods requires a permit, which are issued by local Division of Forestry offices. A permit is required for each burning site.
Any person or company who causes a fire on any grass or forestland must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire. Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.
