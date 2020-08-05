ROMNEY — The gloomy skies and threat of rain Tuesday couldn’t dampen the resolve of the folks who volunteer at the Romney Food Pantry, as its doors reopened to the community.
Due to the pandemic, the Romney mainstay closed its doors several months ago to do its part to protect the volunteers and the visitors. Though the Romney United Methodist Church itself will remain closed for the time being, Romney Food Pantry Director Dick Gray said, the pantry is ready to help people again.
“People have been asking for food for a couple months,” Gray explained. “The church isn’t really open, so we’re going to do it out the back door.”
As with many businesses and organizations maneuvering through COVID-19 guidelines and health practices, the food pantry is no exception. Gray pointed out a few ways that the pantry will be operating a little differently in order to minimize health risks.
“All the workers will have masks, and we have gloves if people need to fill out forms, and wipes for clipboards and to wipe down tables,” Gray described. “We have some 30, 40 bags pre-packed, so when people come they won’t be waiting in line long.”
Because some of the volunteers that have helped run the pantry weekly said it was their time to back out due to health concerns (“They’d done it for 19 years,” Gray said), he had to find new members of the crew, and he said it wasn’t that difficult.
“The Tuesday crew is pretty much the same, and the Wednesday crew was all anxious to get back,” he said. “The Thursday crew filled right up.”
The plan to reopen and get back to helping the community is just a small step forward, but an important one.
“We are getting pretty well stocked,” Gray said. “We are going to try to make this work.”
Gray stepped in as director of the pantry 2 weeks ago, replacing John Mazzeo, so not only is he new to the pandemic lifestyle, but he’s new to the position as well.
“It’s a new process for me as well,” he remarked. “It’s just a different angle I’m working from.”
The pantry is now open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon, and everyone who stops by to pick up food should wear a mask and continue practicing social distancing in order to keep the community safe.
