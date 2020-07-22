MARTINSBURG — A Hedgesville woman and a Hagerstown, Md., woman have pled guilty in federal district court to gun-trafficking charges.
Amber Nicole Downing, 35, of Hedgesville pled guilty Tuesday to making a false statement during purchase of firearms.
She admitted to claiming the firearms were for her personal use, when she wasn’t the true purchaser.
Brayan Mengou, 21, of Hagerstown pled guilty to a count of aiding and abetting illegal transportation or receipt of firearms acquired outside of her state of residency. Mengou worked with others to transport firearms from Berkeley County to Maryland last October.
Mengou faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Downing faces 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the crimes.
