Hampshire’s amateur radio team brings skills, passion, reliability in times of crisis
ROMNEY — Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team (HEART), a unique group of individuals, is looking for more friends to share their passion with. What they do varies individually, but they meet as a club for one common interest: public service.
But what is amateur radio, and why would anyone need it when everyone has a smartphone in their pocket?
In short, amateur radio or ham radio as it is often referred to, is a licensed (but noncommercial) radio service. Unlike the Internet, ham radio does not rely on pre-established communication grids. Instead, it operates on radio frequency waves, a type of electromagnetic radiation that is capable of transmitting signals thousands of miles away – even into space. All objects, even humans, have a natural frequency; the key is just tuning in to the right one.
Getting a “license” to be “on air” requires a test that challenges the enthusiast’s knowledge, and they can go from technician, general to amateur extra class. It’s not easy, but that’s why these “amateurs” are so vital in emergency response situations.
“The more you understand, the safer you can operate each step you go up,” Robert Harding explained.
Gavin Kline, who will be a senior at Hampshire High School, said the tests are “like taking the SATs six times.”
Folks shouldn’t let testing requirements discourage them. With a bit of study, almost anyone can get licensed. There is no age restriction for those who want to acquire a ham radio license.
If you pass the first test, you’re in and can advance from there. The youngest operator recorded was a five-year-old from California in 1991.
“But it is a hobby that is technically based. You can’t be in amateur radio without having some interest in technology,” Dean Hagerty said.
In many ways, “amateurs” are not so amateur at all, and with good reason.
HEART’s president Tom Martin explained that, ultimately, the group’s mission is to provide support to the local emergency management office.
In the event of a crisis, the HEART team is there to make a difference. Fletcher Veitch said that during the 1985 flood, for example, amateur operators, in most instances, were the only people who were able to communicate with the rest of the world or even the next county.
“The roads were gone, the bridges were gone, power was gone, telephone systems were gone,” Veitch continued.
HEART is there to provide extra communications support during sporadic fires, power outages during tornadoes and ice storms, and other times of limited communication. Their “station” is located in the Hampshire County E-911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road. HEART provides support to the 911 Center and Hampshire Memorial Hospital but can assist other first responders when the situation surfaces.
But this service is also fun. In amateur radio, “there is a niche for virtually every interest that you can come up with,” Veitch said. HEART members have a wide range of work experience and interests.
Tom Kennedy is interested in astrophotography and connecting with others on a super local level, Veitch likes bouncing signals off the moon, and Hagerty enjoys communicating with others internationally.
“You meet friends all over the country and world, really, that you can talk to,” Jody Shaw said.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Harding added.
And one is never too young or too old to start. The American Radio Relay League even offers annual scholarships that help fund a student’s future.
HEART has less than 20 active members in its club, but the county has slightly over 100 amateur radio operators. There are no dues to join the club, so why not join?
Check out their Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Facebook page, visit heartradio.org or email them through HeartNetRadio@gmail.com for more information. Better yet, meet them face-to-face during their next monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the 911 center on 1160 Jersey Mountain Road.
Already an amateur radio operator? HEART members “meet” every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and use an amateur radio repeater on frequency 444.950MHz, pl 123, offset +5, so check in.
