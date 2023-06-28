Hampshire’s amateur radio team brings skills, passion, reliability in times of crisis

0628 HEART 2.JPG

Dean Hagerty is on-air during their Wednesday meeting.

ROMNEY — Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team (HEART), a unique group of individuals, is looking for more friends to share their passion with. What they do varies individually, but they meet as a club for one common interest: public service.

0628 HEART 1.JPG

HEART members stand by “the station” (top left to right) Tom Kennedy, Jody Shaw, Donnie Shaw, Dean Hagerty, Fletcher Veitch, Robert Harding, Gavin Kline, (bottom) Tom Martin, Robert Keltgen, Chase Harding and Mark LeBrun

